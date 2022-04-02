The Science Explained

AFLDS Doctors Advocate for Medical Freedom with Michigan Legislators

This video includes the testimony of AFLDS Doctors speaking at the state capital in Lansing, Michigan. Dr. Christina Parks speaks as an advocate for disenfranchised healthcare workers who are being marginalized and mistreated by Big Pharma's policies. She is also deeply aware of the research proving that vaccine injuries are far more prevalent that we're being told in the media. Dr. Avery Jackson is a neurosurgeon with 20 years of experience in his field. His research and first-hand experience has documented severe issues in brain, spine, and other neurological issues. He also has seen the emotional impact of Covid and the increase of PTSD. Dr. John Thomas speaks on the severity of the fight we're facing, "the greatest of our generation." He presents evidence for alternative treatments and shows that herd immunity is the only way to truly get beyond this health challenge. Dr. James Neuenschwander's speech centers on the reality of the survivability of Covid, vaccine efficacy, and poor quality of government data. Among many great points, he shows that there have been over 900,000 adverse effect reports submitted to VAERS, the government vaccine injury reporting system. We also hear from vaccine-injured Michigan mother Amanda Damian. Within 5 minutes of receiving the vaccine, she lost her vision and has struggled with severe neurological issues ever since. Her struggle has required 9 visits to the Emergency Room where physicians have refused to see past their biases and accept that the vaccines are dangerous.