Mission Statement
We provide accurate medical and legal information, so together we can effectively protect our Constitutional rights. Individual Inalienable rights are being replaced by collectivism, under the false banner of safety or public health. We teach you the difference.
We believe in the prescient words attributed to one of our Founding Fathers, Dr. Benjamin Rush, personal physician to George Washington:
"Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."
Benjamin RUSH
AFLDS is dedicated to retaining the freedoms we have and regaining the freedoms we have lost. With God as our witness, we forge ahead, pursuing life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Founder Dr. Simone Gold, MD, JD
Formerly Board-certified, voluntary refusal to recertify.