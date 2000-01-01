Protecting your Medical
Freedom and Civil Liberties

America's Frontline Doctors

Civil Liberties

You Were Born To Live Free

You Were Born To Live Free
Your Rights Are Under Attack by Big Government, Big Pharma, and Big Tech. Use These Resources to Take a Stand, Fight Back, and Live Free.
Your RightsMeet the Enemy
You Were Born To Live Free

Your Rights: Simplified

1. The Right to Expression Of Any Formundefined

1. The Right to Expression Of Any Form

In America, you can say what you want, when you want. You can meet with who you want when you want. You can protest the government for any reason. You can practice your religion in whatever manner you choose. These are your rights. They are not subject to the whims or mandates of globalist bureaucrats.

First Amendment

First Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

2. The Right to Own Propertyundefined

2. The Right to Own Property

Your right to own property gives you the freedom to possess and protect your personal property, this includes your home, your guns, and your sacred bodily sovereignty.

Second Amendment

Second Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

Fifth Amendment

Fifth Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

3. The Right to Fairness In Courtundefined

3. The Right to Fairness In Court

America’s fair court system is defended by our ideal of “Lady Justice” being a blind observer of truth. This gives We The People with the rights to due process, fair trials, impartial juries, and no cruel or unusual punishments.

Fifth Amendment

Fifth Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

Sixth Amendment

Sixth Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

Eighth Amendment

Eighth Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

4. The Right to Self-Determinationundefined

4. The Right to Self-Determination

You are meant to have Divine Dominion over your life. This includes the right to privacy, secure voting, citizenship, and freedom of choice.

Fourth Amendment

Fourth Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

Fourteenth Amendment

Fourteenth Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

Fifteenth Amendment

Fifteenth Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

5. The Right of Life and Liberty.undefined

5. The Right of Life and Liberty.

These rights cannot be taken away from you. They are inalienable. Know them. Enforce them.

Ninth Amendment

Ninth Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

Tenth Amendment

Tenth Amendment

constitution.congress.gov

Know Your Enemy:

Klaus Schwab and The World Economic Forum EXPOSED:

Discover the sinister “2030 Predictions” that the globalist bureaucrats at The World Economic Forum (WEF) are hiding from you Their Mission Statement says that they “engage the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.”

Click below to find out how these “leaders” seek to dominate every área of your life and destroy your Constitutional Rights.

Klaus Schwab and The World Economic Forum EXPOSED:undefined
“YOU’LL OWN NOTHING AND YOU’LL BE HAPPY ABOUT IT.”

Prediction #1

“YOU’LL OWN NOTHING AND YOU’LL BE HAPPY ABOUT IT.”

REALITY: The government and mega-corporations will own everything

IMPACT: If you own nothing, everything can be taken from you

SOLUTION: Educate yourself and defend your rights

“THE U.S. WON’T BE THE WORLD’S LEADING SUPERPOWER”

Prediction #2

“THE U.S. WON’T BE THE WORLD’S LEADING SUPERPOWER”

MEANING: An unelected global government will be all powerful

IMPACT: We The People of The United States will be subject to the mandates and whims of corrupt global authorities

SOLUTION: Express and embody patriotism, love of country, individual national sovereignty, and the ideals that made America successful

“YOU WON’T DIE WAITING FOR AN ORGAN DONOR.”

Prediction #3

“YOU WON’T DIE WAITING FOR AN ORGAN DONOR.”

MEANING: The government controls who lives or dies

IMPACT: You will only have access to government and Big Pharma endorsed healthcare “solutions.”

SOLUTION: Realize that national sovereignty depends on individual freedom of choice to make the best decisions for you and your family

“YOU’LL EAT MUCH LESS MEAT”

Prediction #4

“YOU’LL EAT MUCH LESS MEAT”

MEANING: Global government controls and decides what you eat

IMPACT: Only the cheapest factory-farmed food will be available. It will be soaked in pesticides and always genetically modified. It will ruin our health and destroy the American farming American farming tradition

SOLUTION: Support local farms and take personal responsibility for your eating habits, diet, and health.

“A BILLION PEOPLE WILL BE DISPLACED BY CLIMATE CHANGE”

Prediction #5

“A BILLION PEOPLE WILL BE DISPLACED BY CLIMATE CHANGE”

MEANING: The government controls where you live

IMPACT: You will no longer choose your neighbors, your home, or your community. Your family could be ripped apart, and you will be forced into terrible living situations.

SOLUTION: Recognize the forgotten power of the 3rd Amendment. You have the right to control where, how, and with whom you live.

“POLLUTERS WILL HAVE TO PAY TO EMIT CARBON DIOXIDE”

Prediction #6

“POLLUTERS WILL HAVE TO PAY TO EMIT CARBON DIOXIDE”

MEANING: Global government will have a monopoly on energy production and taxation

IMPACT: Capitalism will be over as we know it. Entrepreneurship will become a thing of the past. International Communism will control all aspects of the world economy

SOLUTION: Realize that carbon taxes are an international money making scheme. Support your local and small businesses, buy American

“YOU COULD BE PREPARING TO GO TO MARS”

Prediction #7

“YOU COULD BE PREPARING TO GO TO MARS”

MEANING: The WEF is trying to trick you with false promises

IMPACT: The elite’s promise of space exploration will be used as the deceptive incentive to join the international communist state

SOLUTION: Wake up to the propaganda of the mainstream media. Do not submit to fraudulent government handouts

“WESTERN VALUES WILL HAVE BEEN TESTED TO THE BREAKING POINT”

Prediction #8

“WESTERN VALUES WILL HAVE BEEN TESTED TO THE BREAKING POINT”

MEANING: The government will prohibit our God-given rights to freedom, religion, family, and morality

IMPACT: The ideals that made our country free, prosperous, and beautiful will be ruined forever

SOLUTION: Stand up for traditional American values

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."

DR. BENJAMIN RUSH