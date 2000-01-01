Reimagine Education
Welcome to Reimagine Education!
We are in the fight of our lives for our children and our country! It has become imperative that we come together for the sake of our children and their future. Our school systems are unrecognizable, and parents all over the country are beginning to say, “No More!”.
Everything in life worth fighting for inevitably comes with uncertainty. Here you will find resources, a collection of alternative education models, popular homeschooling styles, mentoring, and inspiring testimonies.
Getting Started
We understand that the concept of homeschooling your child may seem overwhelming at first. You may be thinking, “where do I start?” Questions such as: How do I know what to teach? What are the laws in my state? Can I connect with others going through the same scenario? Where will I find the curriculums I need? I am not a teacher; I have no idea what to do! Are there other parents out there in my community I can reach out to for help? What if my child is a special needs child? The questions are endless.
There is no such thing as perfection. Reimagine Education is about discovering what works for you and your child.
Understanding alternative schooling gives you full control of your child’s learning, which is truly empowering. You are and always will be your child’s first and foremost teacher. As with most things in life, we learn by trial and error. One thing we know for certain is that children learn best when they are having fun! So, let us begin by bringing the fun back into education, one step at a time!