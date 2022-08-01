Restore Health
Welcome to Citizen Corps Restore Health!
Here you will find an updated guide tailored to help EDUCATE, EMPOWER and ENGAGE American citizens with tools and resources to take control of and optimize their health and wellness.
It is time for Americans to take control of their health!
The overall state of American health is poor in comparison to other developed nations. Much of this can be attributed to an industry-driven food environment, and a Pharma-driven approach to management of chronic disease. Our food environment is becoming increasingly dominated by processed junk foods and our healthcare system has become too reliant on pharmaceuticals with too little focus on restoring and maintaining good health in a fundamental and personalized way.
Homegrown, non-toxic food sources
We know protecting our health starts with what we put in our bodies. Our choices in food matter.
Here is a list of homegrown, non-toxic food sources:
Community Involved in Sustaining AgricultureCommunity Involved in Sustaining Agriculture CISA – Community Involved In Sustaining Agriculture | Find Local Food and Farms (buylocalfood.org)www.buylocalfood.org
AFLDS Health Alerts
Sixth young Canadian doctor in 2 weeks 'dies suddenly'
A 27-year-old Canadian physician died unexpectedly Thursday with no reported cause of death, the sixth young...
01 Aug, 2022
Summer COVID wave driven by vaccinated public
Israel's latest COVID wave, the eighth for those who are still counting, started in early June and is nearing its end...
08 Aug, 2022
Watch: How does spike protein destroy mitochondria?
Researchers show mechanism and evidence of brain damage using Ramen microspectrometer...
01 Aug, 2022