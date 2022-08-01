Restore Health

Welcome to Citizen Corps Restore Health!

Here you will find an updated guide tailored to help EDUCATE, EMPOWER and ENGAGE American citizens with tools and resources to take control of and optimize their health and wellness.

It is time for Americans to take control of their health!

The overall state of American health is poor in comparison to other developed nations. Much of this can be attributed to an industry-driven food environment, and a Pharma-driven approach to management of chronic disease. Our food environment is becoming increasingly dominated by processed junk foods and our healthcare system has become too reliant on pharmaceuticals with too little focus on restoring and maintaining good health in a fundamental and personalized way.

Homegrown, non-toxic food sourcesundefined

Homegrown, non-toxic food sources

We know protecting our health starts with what we put in our bodies. Our choices in food matter.

Here is a list of homegrown, non-toxic food sources:

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture CISA – Community Involved In Sustaining Agriculture | Find Local Food and Farms (buylocalfood.org)

Eat Wild

Eat Wild Eat Wild - Find Your State

Real Food Finder

Real Food Finder Farms Near Me - Local Farm Products

The Weston A. Price Foundation

The Weston A. Price Foundation Find Nutrient-Dense Foods - The Weston A. Price Foundation (westonaprice.org)

Good Ranchers

Good Ranchers Home - Good Ranchers

CPR Meats

CPR Meats Homepage - Chiricahua Pasture Raised Meats (cprmeats.com)

