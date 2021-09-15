Religious Exemptions

Instructions to people interested in a religious exemption. READ CAREFULLY!

All persons have a right to a religious exemption under USA law if they hold a “sincere religious belief.” It is incorrect that any other “proof” is necessary. No particular faith, theology, action, or inaction is required. However, it must be a belief that is sincerely held by the individual. While in normal times, religious beliefs are not challenged, in the current climate, it is possible that should a dispute arise, perhaps between an employer and an employee, both sides might suggest evidence that supports or contradicts that.

Here we have gathered essays on the subject of religious concerns regarding vaccines. We encourage all people to thoughtfully read through all these essays and determine if any/several sincerely apply to themselves as an individual. This is an individual exercise. We provide this because we know it is difficult to articulate and/or defend these beliefs. However, this exercise is yours alone.

You can and/or should use this material to support your own statement of your own sincerely held religious beliefs. We have provided this material in word.doc format for your convenience, however, it would contradict your assertion that your belief is sincerely held if you were, for example, to broadly copy and paste another person's or entity's beliefs. Certainly, if a sentence or paragraph or reference speaks to your heart and soul, that is acceptable to copy, which is why it is provided in word doc format. The authors have all given their permission and/or the statements are in the public domain.

If you are having to assert your sincere religious beliefs, you must do this work on your own, using your own thoughts and own words. Those words are based upon your own contemplation and your own research, and AFLDS is happy to assist you.

In God We Trust.