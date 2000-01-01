Medical Advocacy

In the last few months, we have seen a new phenomenon emerge from the corporate-run hospital systems: false imprisonment (also known as Medical Kidnapping). Hospitals are now holding patients against their will by denying requests for transfer, discharge, isolating patients from their families, withholding nutrition, and refusing lifesaving protocols, even under Right to Try conditions.

The “government-sanctioned” Covid-19 in-patient protocol; ventilation plus Remdesivir has a low success rate of survival. Many do not know that Remdesivir is also under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and does more harm than good. Also, we have learned some hospitals interpret a “consent to vaccinate” through confusing words buried on the electronic patient intake form. Hospital Covid-19 in-patient protocols are adding unnecessary burdens to an already struggling immune system, with deadly outcomes.

We must fight back! Part of that fight is an understanding of the terms and the tools available. We want to help equip you with both, but the most important thing you can do is stay healthy and out of the hospital.

You can find more information about at-home prevention and treatments, medical preparedness, and advocacy at the links on the side. Be sure to print and complete your Advance Directive and Medical Power of Attorney in advance of any needed medical attention, if possible. And learn more about what you can do when you or a loved one need urgent hospital care.