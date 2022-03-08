Executive Orders Summaries
James Joseph Rodden, et al. v. Dr. Anthony Fauci, et al, No. 3:21-cv-00317
U.S. District Court, S.D. Texas, Galveston Division
State of Louisiana, et al. v. Becerra, et al. 3:21-cv-03970
U.S. District Court, Western District of Louisiana
Altschuld, et al. v. Raimondo, et al., Case #: 21-cv-02779
U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.)
Feds for Medical Freedom, et al. v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., et al., Case No. 3:21-cv-00356
Feb. 11, 2022
Southern District of Texas - Galveston
Announcement by the Supreme Court Regarding the OSHA and CMS Mandates
Jan. 13, 2022
U.S. Supreme Court
Service Members
Aug. 18, 2021
Mandate on Health Care Workers
PA Informed Consent Advocates, Inc. v. University of Pennsylvania Health System et al., No. 5:21-cv04415
Oct. 07, 2021
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania
Darling, et al. v. Sacred Heart Health System, Inc., et al., 3:21-cv-01787-TKW-HTC
Oct. 27, 2021
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida
State of Texas v. Becerra, et al., 2:21-cv-00229-Z
Nov. 15, 2021
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas
Announcement by CMS
Dec. 28, 2021
CMS
Announcement by the Supreme Court Regarding the OSHA and CMS Mandates
Dec. 22, 2021
U.S. Supreme Court
OSHA Rule - COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing; Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS)
Nov. 05, 2021
21-6084 November 5, 2021 Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals
Nov. 05, 2021
In Re MCP No. 165, OSHA Rule on Covid-19 Vaccine and Testing, 86 Fed Reg 61402, 21-7000, 12-3-2021, CA6
Dec. 17, 2021
Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of Department of Defense Service Members
Aug. 24, 2021
Mandate on Military Service Members
Dan Robert, et. al., v. Austin, et. al., 1:21-cv-02228
Aug. 17, 2021
U.S. District Court, District of Colorado
John Doe #1-#14, Jane Doe #1-2, et al. v. Austin, et al, 3:21-cv-01211-TKW-HTC
Oct. 08, 2021
U.S. District Court, Northern District Florida
Navy Seal 1, et al. v Biden, et. al., 8-21-cv-02429
Oct. 12, 2021
U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida
Church, et al. v. Biden, et al. 1:21-cv-02815
Oct. 04, 2021
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
U.S. Navy Seals 1-26, et al. v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., et al., 21-cv-01236-P
Nov. 09, 2021
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas
Brnovich v. Biden, et al., No. 2:21-cv-01568
Sep. 14, 2021
U.S. District Court, District of Arizona
Costin, et al v. Biden/Austin, 1:21-cv-2484
Sep. 23, 2021
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
Church et al. v. Biden, et al. 1:21-cv-02815
Oct. 24, 2021
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
Health Freedom Defense Fund, et al. v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., et al., 21-cv-02679
Nov. 12, 2021
Middle District of Florida
Sep. 09, 2021
Mandate on Federal Employees
Sep. 09, 2021
Mandate on Federal Contractors
The State of Georgia, et al., v. Biden, et al., 21-cv-00163
Oct. 28, 2021
U.S. District Court, Southern District of Georgia
The Commonwealth of Kentucky, et al., v. Biden, et al., 3:21-cv-55, WL 5587446
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky
State of Oklahoma v. Biden, et al., 5:21-cv-01136
Dec. 02, 2021
U.S. District Court, Oklahoma Western District