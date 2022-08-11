Protecting your Medical
Freedom and Civil Liberties

America's Frontline Doctors

Volunteer/Careers

Health Information Technologist

Qualifications and Skills

● Languages: English and Portuguese.
● Train staff in problem solving. Business Awareness.
● Interpersonal skills, with strong written and oral communication skills.
● Knowledge of Computerized Healthcare Systems.
● Excellent Organizational Skills and Strong interpersonal Skills.
● Abstract, collect, and analyze treatment and follow-up information of patients.
● Create and maintain filing systems, both electronic and physical. Attention to detail.
● Design, develop, test, and implement databases.

Job Description

Successful candidate will: Apply knowledge of healthcare and information systems to assist in the design, development, and continued modification and analysis of computerized healthcare systems. May educate staff and assist in problem solving to promote the implementation of the healthcare information system. Pay: $55,162/y. Send CV to media@aflds.org until 11/08/2022.

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."

DR. BENJAMIN RUSH