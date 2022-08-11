Volunteer/Careers

Qualifications and Skills

● Languages: English and Portuguese.

● Train staff in problem solving. Business Awareness.

● Interpersonal skills, with strong written and oral communication skills.

● Knowledge of Computerized Healthcare Systems.

● Excellent Organizational Skills and Strong interpersonal Skills.

● Abstract, collect, and analyze treatment and follow-up information of patients.

● Create and maintain filing systems, both electronic and physical. Attention to detail.

● Design, develop, test, and implement databases.

Job Description

Successful candidate will: Apply knowledge of healthcare and information systems to assist in the design, development, and continued modification and analysis of computerized healthcare systems. May educate staff and assist in problem solving to promote the implementation of the healthcare information system. Pay: $55,162/y. Send CV to media@aflds.org until 11/08/2022.