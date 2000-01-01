Masks & The Law

We want you to be armed with resources to advocate for yourself and your loved ones. Here are letter templates related to mask mandates at schools and at work. Please edit the portion in red, specific to you, and distribute. Send to principals, superintendents, department of education officials, managers, board of directors, etc. Put them on notice! Send on your own or unite with others’ signatures in support of your movement. Informed and united people are truly the greatest threat to tyranny!