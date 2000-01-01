Supplemental Curriculums
Math
|Curriculum name
|Website
|Grades Covered
|At Home Middle School
|athomemiddleschool.com
|.
|Comprehesive School Mathematics Program
|buffalostate.edu
|.
|Easy Peazy all in One Homeschool 1-7
|allinonehomeschool.com
|1-7
|Easy Peazy all in One Homeschool 1-7
|allinonehomeschool.com
|9-12
|EDX 10-12
|edx.org
|10-12
|Flipped Math 8-12
|flippedmath.com
|8-12
|Free Math K-5th
|freemathprogram.com
|K-5
|The Good and the Beautiful K-5th
|goodandbeautiful.com
|K-5
|HippoCampus
|hippocampus.org
|.
|Khan Academy K-12
|khanacademy.org
|K-12
|Mastermath 6-9th
|mastermath.info
|6-9
|Math is Fun K-12
|mathsisfun.com
|K-12
|Mathematics Enhancement Program
|cimt.org.uk
|.
|LWT Literacy Council 5th-12
|nwtliteracy.ca
|5-12
|Tray's Arithmatic 1st-11th
|wordpress.com
|1-11
|Free Math Resources
|freedomhomeschooling.com
|Resource
|ST Math (Not Common Core)
|stmath.com
|.
|Math-U-See
|mathusee.com
|.
|Denison Algebra
|denisonalgebra.com
|.
Science
|Curriculum name
|Website
|Grades Covered
|At Home Middle School 6-8th
|athomemiddleschool.com
|6-8
|Easy Peasy All in One Homeschool 1-8th
|allinonehomeschool.com
|1-8
|Easy Peasy All in One High school 9-12th
|allinonehomeschool.com
|9-12
|The Good and the Beautiful 1-5th
|thegoodandthebeautiful.com
|1-5
|Plain and not so Plain 2-9th
|plainandnotsoplain.com
|2-9
|Under the Home K-5th
|underthehome.org
|K-5
|Comman Lit 3-12th
|commonlit.org
|3-12
|Community Reading Project 3-12th
|communityreading.org
|3-12
|Khan Academy 2-9th
|khanacademy.org
|2-9
|K12 Reader. K-12th
|k12reader.com
|K-12
|Literature and Creative Writing 4-12th
|kira-marie-mccullough.com
|4-12
|Read Theory K-12
|readtheory.org
|K-12
|Read Works K-12
|readworks.org
|K-12
|Stairway to Reading K-8th
|sqecanada.org
|K-8
|The Reading Eggs 2nd and Up
|readingeggs.com
|2-12
|The Well Trained Mind Pre K-12th
|welltrainedmind.com
|K-12
|The Institute for Excellence in Writing
|christianbook.com
|.
Language Arts Complete Courses
|Curriculum name
|Website
|Grades Covered
|At Home Middle School 6-8th
|athomemiddleschool.com
|6-8
|Easy Peasy All in One Homeschool 1-8th
|allinonehomeschool.com
|1-8
|Easy Peasy All in One High school 9-12th
|allinonehomeschool.com
|9-12
|The Good and the Beautiful 1-5th
|thegoodandthebeautiful.com
|1-5
|Plain and not so Plain 2-9th
|plainandnotsoplain.com
|2-9
|Under the Home K-5th
|underthehome.org
|K-5
|Comman Lit 3-12th
|commonlit.org
|3-12
|Community Reading Project 3-12th
|communityreading.org
|3-12
|Khan Academy 2-9th
|khanacademy.org
|2-9
|K12 Reader. K-12th
|k12reader.com
|K-12
|Literature and Creative Writing 4-12th
|kira-marie-mccullough.com
|4-12
|Read Theory K-12
|readtheory.org
|K-12
|Read Works K-12
|readworks.org
|K-12
|Stairway to Reading K-8th
|sqecanada.org
|K-8
|The Reading Eggs 2nd and Up
|readingeggs.com
|2-12
|The Well Trained Mind Pre K-12th
|welltrainedmind.com
|K-12
|The Institute for Excellence in Writing
|christianbook.com
|.
Art & Music
|Curriculum name
|Website
|Grades Covered
|Art for Kids Hub K-8
|artforkidshub.com
|.
|Alphonso Dunn You-Tube 4-12th
|youtube.com
|.
|Angela Anderson You-Tube 5-12th
|youtube.com
|.
|Artsy Craftsy Mom K-12
|artsycraftsymom.com
|.
|Art Projects for Kids K-8th
|artprojectsforkids.org
|.
|Dick Blick K-12
|dickblick.com
|.
|Draw so Cute 2-12
|youtube.com
|.
|Easy Peasy All in One Homeschool 1-8th
|allinonehomeschool.com
|.
|Easy Peasy All in One High school 9-12
|allinonehighschool.com
|.
|EDX 1-12
|edx.org
|.
|Farjana Drawing Acedamy 3-12th
|youtube.com
|.
|Free On Line Art 6-12
|free-online-art-classes.com
|.
|Harmony Fine Arts at Home K-12
|harmonyfinearts.org
|.
|HodgePodge K-12
|hodgepodge.me
|.
|The Metropolitan Museum of Art K-12
|metmuseum.org
|.
|Piano Instruction
|weebly.com
|.
Foreign Language
|Curriculum name
|Website
|Grades Covered
|123 Teach Me -2-12
|123teachme.com
|.
|American Sign Language Academy 3-12th
|lifeprint.com
|.
|Annenburg Learner 8-12
|learner.org
|.
|At Home Middle School 6-8th
|athomemiddleschool.com
|.
|Conjugeumos 5-12th
|conjuguemos.com
|.
|Duolingo 3 and Up
|duolingo.com
|.
|Don Potter 6-12th
|donpotter.net
|.
|Know it All 1-5th
|knowitall.org
|.
|The Language Guide 5-12
|languageguide.org
|.
|Learn 101. 3rd and Up
|learn101.org
|.
|Learn a Language 3rd and Up
|learnalanguage.com
|.
|Spanish Playground. Pre K -12th
|spanishplayground.net
|.
|YAPA Kids 1st-8th
|yapakids.org
|.
Technology
|Curriculum name
|Website
|Grades Covered
|App Inventor 5-12th
|appinventor.org
|.
|Carnegie Mellon University 6-12th
|cmu.edu
|.
|Code.org K-12th
|code.org
|.
|Code.org K-12th
|code.org
|.
|Computer Science Unplugged. K-8th
|csunplugged.org
|.
|GCF Global 4-12th
|gcfglobal.org
|.
|Excel Easy 8-12th
|excel-easy.com
|.
|Green Tree Pass 8-12th
|greenteapress.com
|.
|Intel Education 3-12
|intel.com
|.
|Georgia Virtual Learning 6-12th
|gavirtuallearning.org
|.
|Khan Academy 7-12th
|khanacademy.org
|.
|Scratch 2-12th
|mit.edu
|.
|YAPA Kids 1-8th
|yapakids.org
|.
|Alpa Typing 3-12th
|alfatyping.com
|.
|Nitro Type 3-12
|nitrotype.com
|.
Health & PE
|Curriculum name
|Website
|Grades Covered
|Agriculture in the Home K-12th
|agclassroom.org
|.
|Alison 9-12th
|alison.com
|.
|Easy Peasy All in One Homeschool K-8th
|allinonehomeschool.com
|.
|Easy Peasy All in One High school 9-12th
|allinonehighschool.com
|.
|First Aid K-12th
|freedomhomeschooling.com
|.
|CK-12. 9th-12th
|ck12.org
|.
|Georgia Virtual Learning 6-12th
|gavirtuallearning.org
|.
|Go Noodle K-8th
|gonoodle.com
|.
|Kids Health K-12th
|kidshealth.org
|.
|Future Learn 9-12th
|futurelearn.com
|.
|Wide Open School Pre K-12th
|wideopenschool.org
|.
|Spoons Across America 6-12th
|spoonsacrossamerica.org
|.
|Fitness for Life "ALL"
|weebly.com
|.
Life Skills
|Curriculum name
|Website
|Grades Covered
|Banzai
|teachbanzai.com
|.
|Build Your Future 9-12
|actuarialfoundation.org
|.
|Carisma on Command 10-12th
|youtube.com
|.
|Civic Online Reasoning. 6-12th
|stanford.edu
|.
|Current Events K-12
|freedomhomeschooling.com
|.
|Chop Chop Cooking Club 6-12th
|chopchopcookingclub.org
|.
|Crawfords Auto Repair 9-12th
|crawfordsautoservice.com
|.
|Dad, how do I ? 4-12th
|youtube.com
|.
|Easy Peasy All in One Highschool Culinary Arts
|allinonehighschool.com
|.
|Family Consumer Science 6-12th
|familyconsumersciences.com
|.
|Full Proof Me. 6-12th
|foolproofme.com
|.
|Kids Sewing Projects K-12th
|kids-sewing-projects.com
|.
|Overcoming Obstacles K-12th
|kids-sewing-projects.com
|.
|Overcoming Obstacles K-12th
|overcomingobstacles.org
|.
|Plain and not so Plain 6-12th
|plainandnotsoplain.com
|.
|Practical Money Skills K-12th
|practicalmoneyskills.com
|.
|Skill Trec K-12
|skill-trek.com
|.
|Success Socially 9-12th
|succeedsocially.com
|.
|TD Bank Wow! Zone K-12th
|td.com
|.
|Two Cents 5-12th
|youtube.com
|.
|Youth Skills for Life 10-12
|vaprojectlife.org
|.
|4H Youth Babysitting 7-12th
|4-hmilitarypartnerships.org
|.
|Affordable Life Skills Curriculum K -12th
|freedomhomeschooling.com
|.
Electives
|Curriculum name
|Website
|Grades Covered
|Teach Engineering K-12th
|teachengineering.org
|.
|Khan Academy 9-12
|khanacademy.org
|.
|EDX. 10-12th
|edx.org
|.
|Architecture Courses 9-12th
|architecturecourses.org
|.
|Alison 9-12th
|alison.com
|.
|Hillsdale College 9-12th
|hillsdale.edu
|.
|Lessons for the Young Economist. 6-12th
|mises.org
|.
|The Art of Public Speaking 8-12th
|gutenberg.org
|.
|Handbook of Independat Journalism 7-12th
|archive.org
|.
|Critical Reasoning for Beginners 9-12th
|ox.ac.uk
|.
|Critical Thinking 10-12th
|youtube.com
|.
|The Pridle Institute for Ethics K-5th
|prindleinstitute.org
|.
|Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice 9-12th
|uen.org
|.
|Virtual Fieldtrips PreK-12th
|freedomhomeschooling.com
|.
|Bible Pre-K -12th
|freedomhomeschooling.com
|.
|Health & PE Pre-K-12th
|freedomhomeschooling.com
|.
|Life Skills Pre K-12th
|freedomhomeschooling.com
|.
|Answers in Genesis K-5th (Bible Curriculum)
|answersingenesis.org
|.