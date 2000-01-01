Supplemental Curriculums

Math

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
At Home Middle Schoolathomemiddleschool.com.
Comprehesive School Mathematics Programbuffalostate.edu.
Easy Peazy all in One Homeschool 1-7allinonehomeschool.com1-7
Easy Peazy all in One Homeschool 1-7allinonehomeschool.com9-12
EDX 10-12edx.org10-12
Flipped Math 8-12flippedmath.com8-12
Free Math K-5thfreemathprogram.comK-5
The Good and the Beautiful K-5thgoodandbeautiful.comK-5
HippoCampushippocampus.org.
Khan Academy K-12khanacademy.orgK-12
Mastermath 6-9thmastermath.info6-9
Math is Fun K-12mathsisfun.comK-12
Mathematics Enhancement Programcimt.org.uk.
LWT Literacy Council 5th-12nwtliteracy.ca5-12
Tray's Arithmatic 1st-11thwordpress.com1-11
Free Math Resourcesfreedomhomeschooling.comResource
ST Math (Not Common Core)stmath.com.
Math-U-Seemathusee.com.
Denison Algebradenisonalgebra.com.

Science

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
At Home Middle School 6-8thathomemiddleschool.com6-8
Easy Peasy All in One Homeschool 1-8thallinonehomeschool.com1-8
Easy Peasy All in One High school 9-12thallinonehomeschool.com9-12
The Good and the Beautiful 1-5ththegoodandthebeautiful.com1-5
Plain and not so Plain 2-9thplainandnotsoplain.com2-9
Under the Home K-5thunderthehome.orgK-5
Comman Lit 3-12thcommonlit.org3-12
Community Reading Project 3-12thcommunityreading.org3-12
Khan Academy 2-9thkhanacademy.org2-9
K12 Reader. K-12thk12reader.comK-12
Literature and Creative Writing 4-12thkira-marie-mccullough.com4-12
Read Theory K-12readtheory.orgK-12
Read Works K-12readworks.orgK-12
Stairway to Reading K-8thsqecanada.orgK-8
The Reading Eggs 2nd and Upreadingeggs.com2-12
The Well Trained Mind Pre K-12thwelltrainedmind.comK-12
The Institute for Excellence in Writingchristianbook.com.

Language Arts Complete Courses

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
At Home Middle School 6-8thathomemiddleschool.com6-8
Easy Peasy All in One Homeschool 1-8thallinonehomeschool.com1-8
Easy Peasy All in One High school 9-12thallinonehomeschool.com9-12
The Good and the Beautiful 1-5ththegoodandthebeautiful.com1-5
Plain and not so Plain 2-9thplainandnotsoplain.com2-9
Under the Home K-5thunderthehome.orgK-5
Comman Lit 3-12thcommonlit.org3-12
Community Reading Project 3-12thcommunityreading.org3-12
Khan Academy 2-9thkhanacademy.org2-9
K12 Reader. K-12thk12reader.comK-12
Literature and Creative Writing 4-12thkira-marie-mccullough.com4-12
Read Theory K-12readtheory.orgK-12
Read Works K-12readworks.orgK-12
Stairway to Reading K-8thsqecanada.orgK-8
The Reading Eggs 2nd and Upreadingeggs.com2-12
The Well Trained Mind Pre K-12thwelltrainedmind.comK-12
The Institute for Excellence in Writingchristianbook.com.

History & Social Studies

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
American Heritage Foundation K-12americanheritage.orgK-12
Adventure Tails of America 4-10thadventuretales.com4-10
Ashbrook Center 9-12thashbrookscholar.org9-12
At Home Middle School 6-8thathomemiddleschool.com6-8
Certel.org 8-12thcertell.org8-12
C-12 8th-12thck12.org8-12
Digital History 6-12thuh.edu6-12
Easy Peasy All in One Homeschool 1-8thallinonehomeschool.com1-8
Easy Peasy All in One high school 9-12thallinonehighschool.com9-12
Heritage History 1-12thheritage-history.com1-12
Homeschool Creations Geography 1-6thhomeschoolcreations.com1-6
ICIVICS 6-12icivics.org6-12
Michigan Open Book Project K-12freekidsbooks.orgK-12
Shell Education-Social Studiesteachercreatedmaterials.com.
The Story of the Worldsusanwisebauer.com.
Tapestry of Grace K-12thtapestryofgrace.comK-12

Art & Music

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
Art for Kids Hub K-8artforkidshub.com.
Alphonso Dunn You-Tube 4-12thyoutube.com.
Angela Anderson You-Tube 5-12thyoutube.com.
Artsy Craftsy Mom K-12artsycraftsymom.com.
Art Projects for Kids K-8thartprojectsforkids.org.
Dick Blick K-12dickblick.com.
Draw so Cute 2-12youtube.com.
Easy Peasy All in One Homeschool 1-8thallinonehomeschool.com.
Easy Peasy All in One High school 9-12allinonehighschool.com.
EDX 1-12edx.org.
Farjana Drawing Acedamy 3-12thyoutube.com.
Free On Line Art 6-12free-online-art-classes.com.
Harmony Fine Arts at Home K-12harmonyfinearts.org.
HodgePodge K-12hodgepodge.me.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art K-12metmuseum.org.
Piano Instructionweebly.com.

Foreign Language

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
123 Teach Me -2-12123teachme.com.
American Sign Language Academy 3-12thlifeprint.com.
Annenburg Learner 8-12learner.org.
At Home Middle School 6-8thathomemiddleschool.com.
Conjugeumos 5-12thconjuguemos.com.
Duolingo 3 and Upduolingo.com.
Don Potter 6-12thdonpotter.net.
Know it All 1-5thknowitall.org.
The Language Guide 5-12languageguide.org.
Learn 101. 3rd and Uplearn101.org.
Learn a Language 3rd and Uplearnalanguage.com.
Spanish Playground. Pre K -12thspanishplayground.net.
YAPA Kids 1st-8thyapakids.org.

Technology

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
App Inventor 5-12thappinventor.org.
Carnegie Mellon University 6-12thcmu.edu.
Code.org K-12thcode.org.
Code.org K-12thcode.org.
Computer Science Unplugged. K-8thcsunplugged.org.
GCF Global 4-12thgcfglobal.org.
Excel Easy 8-12thexcel-easy.com.
Green Tree Pass 8-12thgreenteapress.com.
Intel Education 3-12intel.com.
Georgia Virtual Learning 6-12thgavirtuallearning.org.
Khan Academy 7-12thkhanacademy.org.
Scratch 2-12thmit.edu.
YAPA Kids 1-8thyapakids.org.
Alpa Typing 3-12thalfatyping.com.
Nitro Type 3-12nitrotype.com.

Health & PE

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
Agriculture in the Home K-12thagclassroom.org.
Alison 9-12thalison.com.
Easy Peasy All in One Homeschool K-8thallinonehomeschool.com.
Easy Peasy All in One High school 9-12thallinonehighschool.com.
First Aid K-12thfreedomhomeschooling.com.
CK-12. 9th-12thck12.org.
Georgia Virtual Learning 6-12thgavirtuallearning.org.
Go Noodle K-8thgonoodle.com.
Kids Health K-12thkidshealth.org.
Future Learn 9-12thfuturelearn.com.
Wide Open School Pre K-12thwideopenschool.org.
Spoons Across America 6-12thspoonsacrossamerica.org.
Fitness for Life "ALL"weebly.com.

Life Skills

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
Banzaiteachbanzai.com.
Build Your Future 9-12actuarialfoundation.org.
Carisma on Command 10-12thyoutube.com.
Civic Online Reasoning. 6-12thstanford.edu.
Current Events K-12freedomhomeschooling.com.
Chop Chop Cooking Club 6-12thchopchopcookingclub.org.
Crawfords Auto Repair 9-12thcrawfordsautoservice.com.
Dad, how do I ? 4-12thyoutube.com.
Easy Peasy All in One Highschool Culinary Artsallinonehighschool.com.
Family Consumer Science 6-12thfamilyconsumersciences.com.
Full Proof Me. 6-12thfoolproofme.com.
Kids Sewing Projects K-12thkids-sewing-projects.com.
Overcoming Obstacles K-12thkids-sewing-projects.com.
Overcoming Obstacles K-12thovercomingobstacles.org.
Plain and not so Plain 6-12thplainandnotsoplain.com.
Practical Money Skills K-12thpracticalmoneyskills.com.
Skill Trec K-12skill-trek.com.
Success Socially 9-12thsucceedsocially.com.
TD Bank Wow! Zone K-12thtd.com.
Two Cents 5-12thyoutube.com.
Youth Skills for Life 10-12vaprojectlife.org.
4H Youth Babysitting 7-12th4-hmilitarypartnerships.org.
Affordable Life Skills Curriculum K -12thfreedomhomeschooling.com.

Electives

Curriculum nameWebsiteGrades Covered
Teach Engineering K-12thteachengineering.org.
Khan Academy 9-12khanacademy.org.
EDX. 10-12thedx.org.
Architecture Courses 9-12tharchitecturecourses.org.
Alison 9-12thalison.com.
Hillsdale College 9-12thhillsdale.edu.
Lessons for the Young Economist. 6-12thmises.org.
The Art of Public Speaking 8-12thgutenberg.org.
Handbook of Independat Journalism 7-12tharchive.org.
Critical Reasoning for Beginners 9-12thox.ac.uk.
Critical Thinking 10-12thyoutube.com.
The Pridle Institute for Ethics K-5thprindleinstitute.org.
Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice 9-12thuen.org.
Virtual Fieldtrips PreK-12thfreedomhomeschooling.com.
Bible Pre-K -12thfreedomhomeschooling.com.
Health & PE Pre-K-12thfreedomhomeschooling.com.
Life Skills Pre K-12thfreedomhomeschooling.com.
Answers in Genesis K-5th (Bible Curriculum) answersingenesis.org.