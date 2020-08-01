Micro-schooling is the reinvention of the one-room schoolhouse, where class size is typically smaller than in most schools, but can have more students than a typical classroom. Classes are mixed-ages or same age level groupings. Typically, micro-schools are 5 days a week, but could be a hybrid model and meet less than 5 days a week. Sometimes micro-schools are referred to as “homeschool pods.”

Micro-schooling is viewed as a replacement for various school paradigms that are standard worldwide.