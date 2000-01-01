Charter & Umbrella Schools

Offer Accredited Online and Hands-on Learning

Umbrella schools and some charter schools are non-traditional private or public schools that supervises the enrollment, attendance, and other aspects of a family's home education. Umbrella and Charter schools also validate the student's diploma.

Umbrella or Charter schools are an extremely popular form of accredited alternative schooling today. If you are new to homeschooling this is a great way to transition into homeschooling. These schools typically provide the curriculum, but many will allow you to choose your own. Choosing your curriculum in this model will be considered accredited because you are connected to an accredited school. You will be required to meet state requirements which typically involve meeting with a certified teacher to validate the completion of work.

