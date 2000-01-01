Freedom Pharmacy
Independent Pharmacists Defending Medical Freedom
America's Frontline Doctors is here to assist Pharmacists and patients who believe in medical freedom. Click below to join us or find a Freedom Pharmacy today.
STOP BIG PHARMA FROM TAKING OVER AMERICAN PHARMACIES!
Big Pharma is trying to eliminate access to safe, proven, effective medicine in favor of experimental drugs. The time has come to stand up and fight for our freedom of choice!
Protect your patient’s medical freedom with America’s Frontline Doctors
Currently, communication between the doctor and pharmacist is fragmented and disconnected. This is dysfunctional and puts patients at risk. The AFLDS Freedom Pharmacy Initiative is taking a stand and uniting doctors and pharmacists to provide optimal patient outcomes. We are creating a new paradigm where doctors and pharmacists have open communication and access to critical patient information.
AFLDS Freedom Pharmacists are revolutionizing the doctor-patient-pharmacist relationships
An Open Letter to America’s Pharmacists & Pharmacy Owners from AFLDS Pharmacy Director Dr. Jen VanDeWater
Dear Pharmacists and Pharmacy Owners,
America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) stands up for Americans looking for the best quality healthcare. We amplify the voices of ethical physicians and pharmacists who refuse to push political and economic agendas at the expense of science and quality healthcare solutions. We are working to keep our God-given rights secured by our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. AFLDS will not surrender to any form of tyranny. We are making truth available to the public.
We pharmacists choose to enter our profession because we want to help people improve their quality of life. We take an oath. “I promise to devote myself to a lifetime of service to others through the profession of pharmacy. In fulfilling this vow:
- I will consider the welfare of humanity and relief of suffering my primary concerns.
- I will apply my knowledge, experience, and skills to the best of my ability to assure optimal outcomes for my patients.
- I will respect and protect all personal and health information entrusted to me.
- I will accept the lifelong obligation to improve my professional knowledge and competence.
- I will hold myself and my colleagues to the highest principles of our profession’s moral, ethical and legal conduct.
- I will embrace and advocate changes that improve patient care.
- I will utilize my knowledge, skills, experiences, and values to prepare the next generation of pharmacists.
- I take these vows voluntarily with the full realization of the responsibility with which I am entrusted by the public.”
