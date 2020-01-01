Protecting your Medical
The most obvious proof that lockdowns don’t work in Sweden (not locked down) whose numbers were better than her European neighbors which did lockdown. Furthermore, during the second wave, Sweden’s numbers are much better than its neighbors, implying lockdowns are simply irrelevant, as the virus must just get through the community, and once it does, numbers are low. Even under conditions of extreme (voluntary) lockdown the virus gets through.

The Evidence

Harmful Health Effects

Lockdowns are not feasible for seasonal viruses like influenza or Covid-19. In an urban, complex, modern world, shutting down the economy and human life for 1/3 of every year causes exponentially greater downstream harm in poverty, social isolation, depression, alcoholism, delayed and limited access to healthcare resulting in death. In addition drier, uncirculated air of indoor environments encourages viral transmission.

Mass Casualty Incident

Illegal

There is no legal precedent or legal authority for the United States government to “lockdown” its citizens. The United States Supreme Court has ruled in Shelton v. Tucker 364 U.S. 479 (1960) that the government cannot broadly curtail personal liberty. And there is no legal precedent or authority for locking down healthy citizens. The police power of quarantine only is possible against ill persons. Jew Ho v. Williamson 103 F. 10 (1900) and Wong Wai v. Williamson 103 F. 384 (1900).

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."

DR. BENJAMIN RUSH