Hope
Good Samaritans
The news is full of negative news that brings people to despair in humanity. Faith wants to share with you that there is still good news, that there are Good Samaritans that are selfless in their actions to serve their neighbors as they would ask to be served.
Faith News:
Visit Website
Dec 14, 2021
11-Year-Old Boy Single-handedly Saves 4 Siblings From Fire At Home
Visit Website
Dec 14, 2021
Man Drives To Mayfield, KY, With A Grill And Truckload Of Food For Tornado Victims
Visit Website
Dec 03, 2021
Father and daughter duo deliver RVs to people who lost their homes in wildfires
Visit Website
Nov 30, 2021
Family Of Pastor Killed In Car Crash Stuns Judge And Brings Prosecutor To Tears During Court Hearing
Visit Website
Nov 26, 2021
High School Construction Class Students Build Bus Stop Hut For 5-Year-Old Who Uses Wheelchair
Visit Website
Nov 19, 2021
Two Young Boys Stop And Recites Pledge Of Allegiance As Flag Was Being Raised Outside Fire Department
Visit Website
Nov 04, 2021
The ‘Sioux Chef’ Brings Indigenous Food Back to the Forefront of American Diets
Visit Website
Oct 19, 2021
Good Samaritan returns woman’s stolen crystal
Visit Website
Nov 04, 2021
Sanibel neighbors turn morning dog walks into opportunity to do good
Visit Website
Nov 03, 2021
Student Tries To Commit Suicide And Colleagues Rally To Pray For Her
Visit Website
Oct 08, 2021
Hope and connection: La Jollan plans to make a tradition of messages on her ‘wishing trees’
Visit Website
Nov 08, 2021
The homecoming queen gave away her crown to comfort a grieving family and set an example for us
Visit Website
Oct 08, 2021
Alabama lifeguards Carry 95-Year Old Granny Every Day to the Beach
Visit Website
Nov 08, 2021
Teen on horseback rides though snowstorm to aid stranded truck driver
Visit Website
Oct 30, 2021