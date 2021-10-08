Hope

Good Samaritans

The news is full of negative news that brings people to despair in humanity. Faith wants to share with you that there is still good news, that there are Good Samaritans that are selfless in their actions to serve their neighbors as they would ask to be served.

Faith News:

11-Year-Old Boy Single-handedly Saves 4 Siblings From Fire At Home

Dec 14, 2021

Man Drives To Mayfield, KY, With A Grill And Truckload Of Food For Tornado Victims

Dec 14, 2021

Father and daughter duo deliver RVs to people who lost their homes in wildfires

Dec 03, 2021

Family Of Pastor Killed In Car Crash Stuns Judge And Brings Prosecutor To Tears During Court Hearing

Nov 30, 2021

High School Construction Class Students Build Bus Stop Hut For 5-Year-Old Who Uses Wheelchair

Nov 26, 2021

Two Young Boys Stop And Recites Pledge Of Allegiance As Flag Was Being Raised Outside Fire Department

Nov 19, 2021

The ‘Sioux Chef’ Brings Indigenous Food Back to the Forefront of American Diets

Nov 04, 2021

Good Samaritan returns woman’s stolen crystal

Oct 19, 2021

Sanibel neighbors turn morning dog walks into opportunity to do good

Nov 04, 2021

Student Tries To Commit Suicide And Colleagues Rally To Pray For Her

Nov 03, 2021

Hope and connection: La Jollan plans to make a tradition of messages on her ‘wishing trees’

Oct 08, 2021

The homecoming queen gave away her crown to comfort a grieving family and set an example for us

Nov 08, 2021

Alabama lifeguards Carry 95-Year Old Granny Every Day to the Beach

Oct 08, 2021

Teen on horseback rides though snowstorm to aid stranded truck driver

Nov 08, 2021

University Janitor Counters Racist Graffiti on Campus with Kindness

Oct 30, 2021

