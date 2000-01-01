Freedom
Would you like to learn the source of America’s Inalienable Rights and how they relate to Faith?
Our Faith leadership events share the leadership experience of a Patriot Pastor, and the guiding hand of the Creator to develop a leadership program based on our 10 Commandment Rights.
ONE NATION UNDER GOD
Founding Faith
Are you a faith-based organization that stands for Freedom?
The Faith Division of Citizen Corps seeks to equip and encourage liberty minded ministries to stand for Freedom, promote community Action, raise prayers of Intercession, speak Truth, and offer Hope to the people of this nation.