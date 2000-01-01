The Founding of America was fueled by those fleeing tyranny and oppression for their beliefs in God. Liberty was preeminent in the minds of many in colonial times. The pulpit was a place that spoke against tyranny, including Jonathan Mayhew, Jonathan Todd, Andrew Elliot, Jonas Clark, James Caldwell, and John Peter Muhlenberg. We look for faith institutions to continue to speak against tyranny and infringement on civil liberties, which come from the Creator. We encourage leaders to call out oppression and call for a return to our founding principles of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

Pastor Jonathan Todd spoke on The Origin, Design, Business and Necessity of civil Government before the Connecticut General Assembly on the day of election May 11, 1749. In this sermon from 1750 Jonathan Mayhew spoke on the time to no longer submit to authority. Discourse Concerning the Unlimited Submission and Non-Resistance to Higher Authorities.

Religion and the Founding of the American Republic exhibits document the role religion played in the thoughts of the nation’s founders in framing the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The Protestant Churches in New England were at the forefront in standing against tyranny, the need to resist it, and the right of self defense.