Find Freedom Businesses and Employers

A freedom business respects your freedom and personal choice.

Supporting the Constitution of the United States and standing strong for American values and ideals, a freedom business does not require its employees or customers to wear masks or be injected with the Covid “vaccine”. It encourages free speech and does not insert itself into your personal medical decisions. Nor does it discriminate based on sex, gender, age, race, religion, disability, or medical status.

A freedom business knows what America stands for and is ever aware of the many sacrifices and lives lost to build and maintain this beloved country. Freedom businesses play a vital role in the community to help maintain our inalienable rights and support our democratic constitutional republic.