Dr. Simone Gold

MD, JD, FABEM
Dr. Simone Gold's Avatar

Dr. Simone Gold

MDJDFABEM

The Founder of America’s Frontline Doctors.

Internationally known as “the Doctor who went viral”, Dr. Gold is a formerly 20+ year board-certified emergency physician and author of the best-selling book, “I Do Not Consent: My Fight Against Medical Cancel Culture.”

Dr. Gold’s mission is to make America’s Frontline Doctors the leading voice of common sense and scientific clarity in the fight to defend our Civil Liberties.

Dr. Gold graduated from Chicago Medical School before earning her Juris Doctorate from Stanford University Law School. She has worked in Washington, D.C. for the Surgeon General, as well as for the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee.

In July 2020, Dr. Gold organized the America’s Frontline Doctors White Coat Summit in Washington, D.C., which rapidly drew 20.000.000 views online. Currently, AFLDS.org receives over 7.000.000 page views per month and her personal following on Twitter is over 400,000 people.

She is a frequent guest on media outlets across the country and has appeared in USA Today, the Associated Press, the Guardian (UK), New York Times, and many other publications. She has been featured on nationally syndicated programs such as The Tucker Carlson Show, The Ingraham Angle, The Glenn Beck Show, The Charlie Kirk Show, The Dennis Prager Show, Day Star Television, and others.

America’s Frontline Doctors and Dr. Gold are based out of Naples, Florida.

Dr. Gold Videos

Dr Simone Gold: The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine

News & Interviews

56:08

Dr Simone Gold: The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine

61937 views

03/23/2022

61937

56:08

DON’T HAVE TO DIE

News & Interviews

01:29

DON’T HAVE TO DIE

330 views

09/03/2021

330

01:29

The Cost of Courage

News & Interviews

01:28

The Cost of Courage

130 views

09/01/2021

130

01:28

Dr. Gold: Awaken

News & Interviews

Dr. Gold: Awaken

09/15/2024

0