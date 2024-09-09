Protecting your Medical
Freedom and Civil Liberties

America's Frontline Doctors

Latest Videos

Daily Dose: 'Important Legal Wins' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Daily Dose

Daily Dose: 'Important Legal Wins' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

September 10, 2024

Daily Dose: 'COVID Vax Mandate Unconstitutional' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Daily Dose

Daily Dose: 'COVID Vax Mandate Unconstitutional' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

September 10, 2024

The Gold Report: Medical Mutilation: Part 5 of 5 'Legislation & Policy' with Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert

The Gold Report

The Gold Report: Medical Mutilation: Part 5 of 5 'Legislation & Policy' with Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert

September 09, 2024

The Gold Report: Ep. 32 'Gender Ideology Is A Cult' with Erin Lee

The Gold Report

The Gold Report: Ep. 32 'Gender Ideology Is A Cult' with Erin Lee

September 04, 2024

Daily Dose: 'State Bans on Fake Meat' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Daily Dose

Daily Dose: 'State Bans on Fake Meat' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

September 04, 2024

Daily Dose: 'Largest Review on Trans-Youth Medicine' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Daily Dose

Daily Dose: 'Largest Review on Trans-Youth Medicine' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

September 04, 2024

Daily Dose: 'Myocarditis After COVID Shots' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Daily Dose

Daily Dose: 'Myocarditis After COVID Shots' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

August 27, 2024

Daily Dose: 'Federal Transgender Rule Blocked' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Daily Dose

Daily Dose: 'Federal Transgender Rule Blocked' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

August 27, 2024

Daily Dose: 'Kansas Sues Pfizer' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Daily Dose

Daily Dose: 'Kansas Sues Pfizer' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

August 27, 2024

The Gold Report: Medical Mutilation: Part 4 of 5 'Follow the Money' with Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert

The Gold Report

The Gold Report: Medical Mutilation: Part 4 of 5 'Follow the Money' with Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert

August 25, 2024

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."

DR. BENJAMIN RUSH