Patients’ Rights are fundamental and protected by state law.

Please note that each hospital’s list of patient rights may be different from one another. The American Hospital Association (AHA) has a general Patient’s Bill of Rights. Still, each state may have one specific to your state. Below is the public AHA document but get online and get a copy of your state statute.

Some State Patient’s Bill of Rights allows for complaints to the Attorney General if you feel your loved one is being abused or harmed by the facility’s actions. Some also provide the ability to file a court action to compel the medical facility to respect your rights under state law. KNOW YOUR STATE LAW in this area, so you can easily articulate your rights and remedies under the law. Also, to recognize when the medical facility is infringing on your loved one’s rights. If your state does not have a separate Patient Bill of Rights, get to know the AHA document below.

Additionally, get on the website for the medical facility where your loved one is and read through the facility’s standard operating procedures and what they publish regarding patient rights. Don’t be afraid to use your own facility’s words and marketing against them.

It is highly encouraged to download the PDF as it goes into more detailed explanation of each right a patient has when entering a hospital for care. Please do your research and study your rights and your local hospital rules BEFORE you go to the hospital for any reason.