If Hospitalized

If you are hospitalized and don’t have an AD (Advanced Directive) already pre-loaded in your medical chart or are asked to sign a “consent for treatment” form, have that consent form printed out, DO NOT SIGN the general electronic version. On the printed version, you can customize its contents, crossing out and adding declarations as needed such as those noted above (NO VENTILATORS, NO REMDESIVIR, etc.) Then sign and date the updated form and return it to the hospital.

Medical Advocacy 101: Once hospitalized, it is vital that your Medical Freedom Army is activated to do everything in their power to get you out of the hospital. Once a safe transfer and care can be guaranteed, the patient should arrange discharge from the hospital. Depending on the patient’s status, an Against Medical Advice form may need to be completed to relieve the hospital of any liability. Each hospital will likely offer services to patients, and it is every patient’s right to be made aware of these advocacy services such as social workers, ethics committees and hospital designated patient advocates. The following attachment provides a helpful guide for navigating and communicating with the hospital and the patient’s associated care team.