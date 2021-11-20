Medical Freedom
Calling All Freedom Loving Americans!
Across our great nation, Doctors, Nurses, and Pharmacists are having their rights stripped away by corrupt state and government actors.
The time is now to band together and take action in defense of our Constitutional Medical Rights!
We Invite You
Click below on the appropriate link for you.
Doctors and Nurses
Are you among the few brave enough to stand by your Hippocratic Oath and defend health freedom? Join us and protect your patients, community, and country.
Join us and protect your patients, community, and country.
Pharmacists
You are the final gatekeeper of the sacred bond between doctor and patient. If practicing good medicine means more to you than bowing to corporate mandates, click below.
If practicing good medicine means more to you than bowing to corporate mandates, click below.