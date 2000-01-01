This white paper is to draw the reader’s attention to the indisputable safety of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an analog of the same quinine found in tree barks that George Washington used to protect his troops. The modern version has been FDA approved for 65 years, has shown remarkable efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 and its use is being wrongly restricted despite the immediate danger to the American people and the rest of the world.

We speak in support of immediately reversing the massive, irresponsible disinformation campaign that is literally preventing doctors from dispensing HCQ, advocating as well that it be made available over the counter in the United States. This is logistically easy to do in a manner that ensures the supply and appropriate dispensation.