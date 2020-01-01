Protecting your Medical
Treatment Protocols

The treatment protocols listed below outline methods for treating COVID-19. For more specific questions about your unique situation, please consult a physician.

Prophylactic HCQ Protocol

This is not medical advice. Every situation is unique, and every person must check with his or her own physician, especially if you are taking any other medication.

  • Hydroxychloroquine 400 mg. twice a day on the first day + elemental zinc 50 mg. daily then
  • Hydroxychloroquine 400 mg. weekly + zinc 50 mg. daily

Hydroxychloroquine tablets in the USA are 200mg. Two can be taken together at the same time or separated by hours-days, as long as a person takes 400mg weekly. Currently there are studies underway to see if 200mg weekly is sufficient.

This protocol is used across the world. For example, see the country of India in the White Paper (reference 19). In this example, the National Task for the COVID-19 constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research recommendations for HCQ for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection for selected individuals.

Wellness Protocol

DR. TERYN CLARK @MDTERYN

THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE. Every situation is unique and every person must check with his or her own physician, especially if you are taking any other medication.

Age > 15Quercetin 500 mg. twice daily, Zinc 50 mg daily, Vitamin D 2000 Iu daily, Melatonin 3-6 mg. nightly (exclude if < 25)

Age < 15Elderberry and Zinc gummies

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."

DR. BENJAMIN RUSH