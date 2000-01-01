Protecting your Medical
Freedom and Civil Liberties

America's Frontline Doctors

Josh and Marcia

Citizen Corps Leaders in Texas

Citizen Corps Leaders in Texas

Central Texas Citizen Corps. First meeting launched 8-8-21. It was a rousing success! Special guest speaker, Dr. Janci Lindsay, spoke to a room of about 80 attendees. She held the audience’s rapt attention when speaking about vax related adverse effects and the potential mechanisms behind them. The setting was a beautiful meeting room at Vizcaya of Round Rock. People came from as far south as San Antonio and north as far as Dallas. From enthusiasm for our speaker to offers of help for future meetings, CenTex Citizen Corps is off to a great start…with eyes to the future of more informative meetings.

Gallery

Josh and Marcia Image 01
Josh and Marcia Image 02
Josh and Marcia Image 03
Josh and Marcia Image 04

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."

DR. BENJAMIN RUSH