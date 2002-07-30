Former Pennsylvania police officer, Joseph W. Fischer, is among the many hundreds of ordinary Americans suffering at the hands of a weaponized federal government. This weaponization is seen most clearly in the DOJ’s egregious use of 18 USC §1512(c)(2) to charge and selectively prosecute citizen-protestors. Congress passed this statute to stop “corporate bad actors” in the wake of the Enron scandal, and it has never been used against ordinary Americans. When President Bush signed the law, he specifically said that it must never be used against ordinary Americans. But that is exactly what the weaponized DOJ has done: charge hundreds of ordinary Americans with a 20-year “Tampering With a Witness” felony that has nothing to do with them.

The intent of this statute was to indict corporate bad actors and has never been used against ordinary citizens in a political protest, but decades of precedent were shattered in order to target the J6 defendants. This statute requires actual evidence (documents to shred), obstruction done for a corrupt purpose, and proof of a criminal state of mind. Our government must show proof that a defendant acted corruptly, but has failed to do so in virtually all of these cases. This misscarriage of justice must not be allowed to continue. America’s Frontline Doctors and patriots all across this great Nation say no more!

The Supreme Court has heard us. Fischer v. USA will either bring down the entire house of cards that is the selective persecution of the J6 defendants or set arson to decades of precedent, centuries of common law, and the plain meaning of the English language - solidifying that we are no longer operating under the rule of law.

This decision will be felt far far beyond this one statute. If federal prosecutors are allowed to selectively prosecute the J6 defendants today, there will be no stopping them from deploying these tactics against anyone they deem a “political enemy” in the future. SCOTUS’ decision in this historic case is expected at the end of June 2024.