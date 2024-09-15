Latest Work
- Health
Antibiotics attack the body, not just the germs, new study shows
'This is of course blasphemy,' observes research team head
- Health
Is euthanasia compassionate?
Even those suffering from poverty or depression are being offered an early death
- Government Corruption
Got the mpox shot? You may be a walking biohazard
FDA authorizes live replicating mpox vaccine while admitting it can infect and kill the unvaccinated
- Government Corruption
Biden Plan to “Help” Parents is a TRAP!
Under guise of “helping” parents deal with stress, Biden administration plotting a dramatic expansion of government into the home
